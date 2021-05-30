Standard view: Stone-Manning merits Daines' support to lead BLM

In her positions in state government, she has led thousands of employees. She has balanced interests of diverse stakeholder groups on environmental issues. Libby’s Chas Vincent, a logger and a former Republican legislator, was quoted recently on National Public Radio: “Where I think she will excel is her ability and her experience in collaboration and listening to both sides of an issue and being able to come up with a solution that might not make everybody happy, but will suffice.”

She is now senior adviser for conservation and the head of the public lands team at the National Wildlife Federation, a respected and revered environmental organization.

So here’s the question: Will Republican Steve Daines subvert his political and policy differences with Stone-Manning and get behind an unassailably qualified Montana candidate?

Or will he continue to play the shrill, strident partisan role he has taken on this session, ever since fund-raising off spurious allegations that Democrats were trying to “steal the election”?

We hope he is bigger than that.

Stone-Manning is far more qualified than the last BLM leader Daines supported — William Perry Pendley, the lawyer who advocated selling off federal lands.

Her confirmation would go far toward restoring professionalism to a politicized agency, and would clearly be both an honor and an advantage for Montana.

