Standard view: People of Ramsay need our help

Public servants with the best of intentions can produce the worst of results.

But they don’t have to.

Now, there is a real chance for Butte-Silver Bow’s Zoning Board to prevent the obliteration of one of the county’s treasures — the bucolic, exurban little community of Ramsay.

No, we aren’t against trucking. We know how valuable moving goods across our interstate highway system is to all of us. And no, we aren’t against development. Much to the contrary, we believe exciting growth opportunities are occurring in this county, and will continue to occur.

But we are foursquare against ruining a community where, for the last century, 40 households of Butte-Silver Bow citizens — mostly blue-collar workers and their families — have enjoyed the kind of living most people across this country can only dream about.

“Traffic” down these tree-lined streets is likely to be equine. Most evenings, around sunset, you can hear something special: Quiet.

Not for long, if Love’s Travel Stop and Country Stores has its way.

For more than five years, the citizens of Ramsay have been waging a lonesome fight for their community’s survival. There are significant legal issues. Residents say the project does not, in fact, conform to the county’s zoning plan.

Here’s the reality: If the county’s zoning laws actually do allow the sprawling complex, complete with exposed sewage lagoons, underground storage tanks, space for 110 18-wheelers to park, a casino and a liquor store, cheek by jowl with Ramsay, the county has done a dreadful job of planning. There is no way such a thing should be permitted.

We can’t help but compare this with the recent decision by the Zoning Board to reject zoning for a large solar project on Butte’s south side.

That project would have affected fewer people and the potential damage to the environment and the surrounding residents was far less severe than it is in the Ramsay matter. The economic benefit was significant – and in fact that project could enable additional years of copper mining here.

Yet the Zoning Board, persuaded by local residents’ opposition, turned down a variance request for the solar project, something that would have helped Butte move toward renewable energy in a big way. That decision has been contested in court.

Admittedly, that project called for a variance request while this decision rests on the board’s interpretation of zoning in the Ramsay area. But to us, that’s no reason not to listen to members of the community that would be changed forever by this project, just as the board listened to local residents in the solar case.

The sprawling travel plaza project is a total nightmare for the residents of Ramsay. It will dramatically degrade their daily lives.

The Zoning Board should do everything in its power to block this project. So should the rest of county government. (Just as Park County did a few years ago with a similar Love’s project.)

The board is expected to take up the Ramsay residents’ appeal at its July 21 meeting.

The people of Ramsay have fought long enough by themselves against this project. They need all of our help now.