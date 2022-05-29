Standard view: Levy necessary for county's search and rescue operations

If you or your loved ones enjoy the out of doors in southwest Montana — and we figure that probably includes almost all of us here — you have a very good reason to support 15-90 Search and Rescue.

We are experiencing a dramatic increase in visits to our backcountry. While the pandemic certainly contributed, there are many other reasons why we have so many people enjoying the incredible country in and around the Summit Valley.

Technology has made it easier for people to explore, whether in the form of e-bikes, ATVs and snowmobiles, navigation systems and technical gear. Our trail system has been expanded and improved. And we have more and more people taking advantage of all these things.

When they get in trouble — and a certain number inevitably do — Search and Rescue volunteers need all the same gear to be able to find them and bring them back safely. And all that gear is just as expensive for rescuers as it is for recreationists.

Every member of our great Search and Rescue unit is a volunteer, and might well be a friend or neighbor.

We admire what they do and we are grateful for it. And we wholeheartedly endorse the very necessary one-mill levy measure for our county’s search and rescue operations.

Butte-Silver Bow County voters, The Montana Standard urges you to pass this reasonable and necessary levy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0