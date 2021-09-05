Standard view: Let's stay the course and do the right thing in Silver Bow Creek corridor

- It really needed to be done — those who said it didn't, for many years, including Atlantic Richfield and the EPA, were incorrect — and the project means that it's realistic to believe that with this assist, the aquifer will eventually run clean. Former Gov. Steve Bullock was right to move unilaterally to take the tailings out.

It is also by definition remediation work, and should not be funded with restoration dollars, as it is currently. Atlantic Richfield should be shouldering this expense.

- The work substantially strengthens the premise that putting a creek into the corridor is not only feasible but desirable. An excellent analysis funded by EPA and done by Water and Environmental Technologies has already shown that it can be done economically, particularly if executed at the same time the remediation work outlined in the Butte Priority Soils Consent Decree is completed. Specific plans should be made — and funded — forthwith, whether ARCO or EPA ultimately picks up the tab. It is not too much to ask and it is exactly the outcome the citizens of Butte deserve.