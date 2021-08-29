Standard view: It's time to nominate your choices for the 2nd annual Local Heroes awards

You're almost out of time to nominate your choice or choices for the 2nd annual "Local Heroes" awards here in Butte.

Sponsored by The Montana Standard, in partnership with The Butte Chamber of Commerce, St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Parish, Butte Broadcasting, Butte Community Foundation, Triple S Building Center, The McCarthy Family in Honor of Mariah’s Challenge, Glacier Bank, Town Pump, ButteAuto.com and Montana Resources, the event will honor at least 10 "local heroes" who have served the community in an extraordinary way over the past year. The winners will be selected from the public's nominations, and each winner will receive $1,000, to be spent locally.

There is no limit to the number of people you can nominate, but the deadline for nominations is Tuesday Aug. 31, so time is short. Please take a few moments, go to go.mtstandard.com/local-heroes and help us by nominating someone you know who is deserving of this great honor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0