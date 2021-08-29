 Skip to main content
Standard view: It's time to nominate your choices for the 2nd annual Local Heroes awards
Standard view: It's time to nominate your choices for the 2nd annual Local Heroes awards

Local Butte heroes

Friends and family gathered at the Stodden Park pavilion last year as their loved ones were the first to be honored as Butte's Local Heroes. The deserving dozen, along with the men and woman who spearheaded this first-ever program are standing, from left, Traci McArthur, Kathy Griffith, John Rolich, Kurt Marthaller, Emily Aginiga, Cindy Yant, Ron Davis (owner of KBOW-KOPR), Kathy Vigurs, Holly Hanson, Brenna Anderson, Montana Standard editor David McCumber, and Konnor O'Neill. Kneeling, from left, are Ashleigh Hursh (who accepted the award for Dr. Shawna Yates), Pam Sholey, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, Stephanie Sorini and Father Patrick Beretta, who Ron Davis referred to as a "true Butte hero." 

 Tracy Thornton

You're almost out of time to nominate your choice or choices for the 2nd annual "Local Heroes" awards here in Butte.

Sponsored by The Montana Standard, in partnership with The Butte Chamber of Commerce, St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Parish, Butte Broadcasting, Butte Community Foundation, Triple S Building Center, The McCarthy Family in Honor of Mariah’s Challenge, Glacier Bank, Town Pump, ButteAuto.com and Montana Resources, the event will honor at least 10 "local heroes" who have served the community in an extraordinary way over the past year. The winners will be selected from the public's nominations, and each winner will receive $1,000, to be spent locally.

There is no limit to the number of people you can nominate, but the deadline for nominations is Tuesday Aug. 31, so time is short. Please take a few moments, go to go.mtstandard.com/local-heroes and help us by nominating someone you know who is deserving of this great honor. 

