Standard view: Here's a message to Legislature and executive branch: Knock it off

McKinnon stated flatly, "The Legislature's unilateral attempt to manufacture a conflict by issuing subpoenas to the entire Montana Supreme Court must be seen for what it is."

Similarly, Justice Jim Rice, a former Republican legislator, went to court to challenge the subpoena issued to him in the matter. He argued that such subpoenas were part of a "campaign" by the Legislature and executive branch "to discredit and undermine the integrity of the court."

In granting Rice's request to block the subpoena, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon wrote Tuesday that he would have to be "blind" to not see that the Legislature's recent subpoena for Rice's records is not a legislative effort but instead a clash over records of political interests.

The people of Montana would have to be blind, too, not to see the same thing.

Overall, the Republican effort's goal is clearly to reshape the courts in a way to make them more complaisant to the Legislature and the governor.