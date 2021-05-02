Standard view: Given circumstances, mill levy increase does not merit our support

District financial officials say the longer-term reason for seeking this money is that it puts the spending authority of the district’s elementary general fund back to the maximum allowed by state law, which will help prevent much larger levy requests down the road, which could lead to budget cuts.

A reset down the road would probably be larger and harder for voters to swallow, they say.

Well, maybe. But here’s where the rest of our current circumstances come into play. Butte property-tax payers are renowned for absorbing every levy thrown at them. One of the reasons they’ve been able to do so is the relatively modest valuations of real estate here.

But that’s changing. The real estate market is zooming upward and valuations are following. As a result, property taxes will be going up without any extra mill levy. It’s going to be harder and harder for homeowners, particularly retirees, to keep up. And Butte has one of the highest, if not the highest, percentage of retirees of any large county in Montana.