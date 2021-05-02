Standard view: Given circumstances, mill levy increase does not merit our support

This isn’t easy to do.
We believe passionately in public education. We believe in our school district, and the excellent teachers who practice their profession in Butte, guiding our children toward their future and lighting the path with knowledge and inspiration. And we believe the state’s funding system for education provides woefully insufficient support, leaving far too much of the burden on local taxpayers, and creating the risk of “have” and “have-not” districts in spite of a so-called "equalization" requirement.
For all of those reasons, we are predisposed to supporting local mill levies for our public schools.
We have done so almost invariably, including the $35 million bond issue in 2018 that financed vital security improvements for elementary schools and a thoroughgoing facelift and expansion of East Middle School (as well as two other levies for technology and high school needs).
But our current set of circumstances is most unusual.
For one thing, the COVID-19 pandemic has produced, among other things, a veritable blizzard of federal economic recovery cash. And a considerable amount of it is settling on the school district. So far, the district has received $3.5 million, and has every reason to expect at least another $16 million plus.
So why is the district asking Butte taxpayers for another $228,450?
District financial officials say the longer-term reason for seeking this money is that it puts the spending authority of the district’s elementary general fund back to the maximum allowed by state law, which will help prevent much larger levy requests down the road, which could lead to budget cuts.
A reset down the road would probably be larger and harder for voters to swallow, they say.
Well, maybe. But here’s where the rest of our current circumstances come into play. Butte property-tax payers are renowned for absorbing every levy thrown at them. One of the reasons they’ve been able to do so is the relatively modest valuations of real estate here.
But that’s changing. The real estate market is zooming upward and valuations are following. As a result, property taxes will be going up without any extra mill levy. It’s going to be harder and harder for homeowners, particularly retirees, to keep up. And Butte has one of the highest, if not the highest, percentage of retirees of any large county in Montana.
This is a very modest levy request. But we believe the district would be well-served by apportioning a part of the federal largesse it is receiving to do what it wishes to do with the levy money, which is basically to reduce class size and improve educational experiences for elementary students, things we support.
Yes, the federal money is temporary. But there’s a lot of it, frankly. And it should give the district a chance to do more than it would have dreamed of doing otherwise.
If the elementary general fund looks like it’s lagging badly in the years ahead, we feel confident Butte will step up and support an increase. And we will likely support it. But under these circumstances, we just cannot endorse this levy request, and do not believe it should have been put forward to voters.