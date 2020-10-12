Standard view: For secretary of state, we endorse Bryce Bennett

Jacobsen refuses to condemn any of Stapleton's missteps and abuses. And while she does possess valuable experience in the office, her ties to Stapleton, we believe, are disqualifying.

She has called her opponent "a radical socialist" and has criticized his views on guns and abortion, neither of which, last we checked, has a thing to do with the office they are seeking. She also has said she doesn't know much about the Secretary of State's role on the Land Board, although later in the campaign she promised to protect public access to state lands while encouraging their development as revenue sources for public schools.

Bennett, a state senator from Hysham, is no socialist.

He has a solid record in the Legislature. He has worked with county clerks and recorders, who administer elections, so effectively already that the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders has given him an award for leadership.

A housecleaning in the Secretary of State's Office is urgently needed. We believe Bennett will be a breath of fresh air and will competently run our elections, will make the office an efficient service station for the state's businesses, and will provide responsible, knowledgeable service on the Land Board.

Bennett has earned our support, and we urge you to give him yours.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0