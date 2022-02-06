Standard view: Don't blame the messenger

A recent intramural spat within the Montana Republican Party has produced a mendacious but predictable consensus: It’s all the fault of the “leftist media.”

The party that controls the Montana Legislature is coming to grips with the fact that because that body has long delayed dealing with outdated Public Service Commission districts, and a lawsuit has made that obvious, there’s a great danger that a federal court is going to take the districting power out of the Legislature’s hands.

Some Republicans now want to meet in a hurry-up special session to avoid the keep the feds from sticking their judicial nose in Montana’s business. Others in the party are opposed to the idea of a special session.

On Jan. 25, an “ad hoc committee on election integrity” met in Helena. In a flyer advertising the get-together, the “ad hoc” group made clear that it was comprised of members of the Legislature, that the meeting was public, and invited both public comment and attendance.

At the end of the meeting, Sen. Theresa Manzella asked everyone to stay put to hear from State Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, vice chair of the state Republican Party.

Sheldon-Galloway began speaking about the possibility of a special session, and referred to Rep. Derek Skees, who has announced his candidacy for the Public Service Commission. Apparently he would be drawn out of the district he’s currently campaigning in by a proposed remap backed by some in the GOP.

Montana State News Bureau Reporter Sam Wilson covered this event for Lee Montana Newspapers. He recorded Sheldon-Galloway’s remarks.

She said Skees would back the redistricting proposal in exchange for widening the special session to include “election integrity issues.”

“He (Skees) is willing to give up that drive of his to be a public service commissioner, but, you know, you always wheel and deal and he has an opportunity to wheel and deal,” Sheldon-Galloway said, referring to Skees’ request to broaden the special session call. “He (Skees) said, ‘OK, but there’s a price you’re gonna pay for me not running.’ And that’s what he’s asking.”

When Wilson reported this statement in a news story Jan. 28, some Republicans were clearly displeased by the report, and Skees was clearly not pleased with what Sheldon-Galloway said. But rather than sort it out, all sides decided that it was smarter and easier to attack Wilson’s accurate reporting.

Sheldon-Galloway emailed a statement to Wilson that she had been “misunderstood and misinterpreted.” She added, “Let me be extremely clear, I have never been interviewed by any reporters regarding the intentions or original meaning of my statements before they ran an article attempting to create division between Rep. Skees and myself.”

That statement is simply not true. Wilson interviewed her after the event.

Manzella, too, sought to excuse Sheldon-Galloway and criticize Wilson.

In an op ed submitted to the Helena Independent Record and published here, Manzella, blaming “liberal media,” argues that Sheldon-Galloway’s words were “intended for a particular audience, but instead were exposed to the general public” through Wilson’s story.

That is, in a word, ludicrous.

Manzella was one of the public officials who called a public meeting and asked the public to attend. Politicians’ words at a public forum being “exposed” to the public is a pretty natural course of events.

Speaking of politicians, Sheldon-Galloway claims she isn’t one.

“I am not a politician, and often use colloquialisms that I have used throughout my life as a normal Montanan,” she said.

Sheldon-Galloway has served three terms in the state House of Representatives and is on her second run as the Republican Party’s vice chair. Based on that, she’ll certainly do until a real politician comes along.

Skees, for his part, said the incident provides “another opportunity to realize the leftist media in Montana are not our friends.”

He also said that “Wilson decided to turn the dialogue into a device that could cause a potential division between Republicans and destroy the discussion of a special session.”

Wilson didn’t “turn the dialogue” into anything. We have no wish to stoke the bitter divisions in politics today. He simply reported — accurately, as the recording shows — what was said at a public meeting by a public official.

Skees called for a boycott of “all members of the Montana GOP” on talking to Wilson. (Anybody want a big helping of cancel culture?)

Is the entire Republican Party in this state, which controls the Legislature, the governor’s office and two-thirds of the Congressional delegation, so scared of one reporter that they dare not talk to him — after he did his job and reported a story absolutely accurately?

This is how journalism works: A reporter covers an event and reports what was said. To blame the messenger here is cynical and disingenuous.

