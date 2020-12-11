Standard view: Buy it in Butte. It's never been so important

This isn't the most carefree Christmas season we've ever had.

The shadow of the pandemic touches everything. For those of us not to have had family members fall victim to the virus, life is still far different from the usual.

But we will make the best of the holidays.

As you make your gift choices, please remember one things: A significant number of our local businesses are in make-or-break mode in what’s left of 2020.

Crippled and compromised by the economic devastation COVID-19 has wrought, many businesses are barely hanging on. And the holiday season, so key to many businesses in most years, now becomes the difference between making it and not making it.

All the more reason not to line Amazon’s pockets and send our Christmas dollars right out of Butte.

If ever there were a year when making purchases from local stores could make a difference, this is that year.

Need Christmas gifts for your mate? For your children? For your parents? For a colleague? Buy them in Butte, not in Seattle.

If enough people do just that, it could make the difference for small businesses across the city.