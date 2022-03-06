Standard view: An encouraging, but belated, step on the State Hospital

In July of 2019, The Montana Standard published a series of investigative stories about the Spratt Unit, Montana State Hospital's geriatric-care facility.

At that time, Department of Health and Human Services officials told The Montana Standard that "about half" of the facility's patients had dementia and other untreatable neurocognitive disorders.

Those patients were not supposed to be at the State Hospital, which is intended to treat and house patients with psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia.

Indeed, as we reported back in 2019, the state hospital has an admission policy that forbids it from treating patients with physiological issues like dementia.

"Patients with primary dementia diagnosis or clinical presentation are not treated at MSH," the policy reads.

Well, yes they are. Judges across the state routinely commit patients of this type to MSH because placement at existing memory-care facilities is not possible.

The potential result of mixing patients with conditions like dementia with mentally ill patients suffering from schizophrenia and other psychiatric disorders is severe.

Despite an outside review commissioned by outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock, the new Legislature did not address the issues plaguing the state hospital — and in the meantime the hospital became even more severely short-staffed.

To the point where it no longer has the staff to make sure patients, whether suffering from dementia or psychiatric disorders, did not fall and injure themselves, as reporting by the Montana State News Bureau's Seaborn Larson has shown.

To the point where patients died.

Now, with the federal government threatening to withhold funding within days, the Legislature, in the form of the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee, agreed Friday to begin drafting legislation to try to end placements of patients suffering dementia to the state hospital, and also to make it easier for patient advocate Disability Rights Montana to review patient reports.

We applaud the committee for taking these actions. They are long overdue.

Nevertheless, they will change nothing in the near term, and it remains to be seen whether such actions, ultimately dependent on legislative actions next year, will satisfy federal inspectors, who found conditions so dire they declared a state of immediate jeopardy at the hospital.

While it is already too late for some patients, the state must find a way to act expeditiously to improve conditions for those who survive. Required expenditures will not necessarily be popular. But the Legislature and the executive branch must understand that they are not merely artillery pieces in the culture wars. They are also charged with making sure the state meets its obligations — to patients in its care, and to the least fortunate among us who cannot advocate for themselves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0