Standard view: A milestone reached, and plenty more to get to

The judicial approval of the Butte Hill consent decree came much more quickly than many people expected given the short amount of time U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon took to review the agreed-upon decree and the many comments that had been filed by community members in the previous 30-day period.

Whether or not the consent decree received adequate judicial deliberation before being set in stone, or slag, by the judge's signature is no longer of any consequence. After all, as the murderous Macbeth declaimed, "If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well it were done quickly."

What is important now is moving forward.

The work enumerated in the decree is not everything community members want. But we are not of the baby-with-the-bathwater mindset here. What is spelled out is much more than EPA could have mandated with a unilateral order. And if anyone thinks this community is done advocating for a better cleanup and end use for the "first mile" of the Columbia headwaters, "anyone" would be mistaken.

To go all Old English once again, there's many a slip twixt the cup and the lip.