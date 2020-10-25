Standard endorsement: For Senate, we recommend Steve Bullock

In the previous session, he managed to fund a pilot project for early childhood education, which we passionately believe this state needs.

He has been fiscally prudent and middle-of-the-road sensible. He's also seen around corners well enough to leave Montana with fully funded firefighting and rainy-day funds.

Meanwhile, as Bullock was governing, Steve Daines was Senating, for the past six years. And he has done a good job in many ways.

He, too, has shown courage and resourcefulness. When the Trump administration summarily killed Job Corps locations across a wide area, Daines went to the President personally and got the Anaconda Job Corps removed from beneath the guillotine.

Similarly, Daines says he discussed the Great American Outdoors Act with President Trump and got a commitment from him to sign the act.

He has been a powerful and articulate voice for agricultural interests.

Daines has also worked hard at understanding local issues across the state. Still, we wish he had not relied on the "tele-town hall" and meetings with select stakeholders so much, and had actually been present at town hall-style meetings across the state throughout his term.