Standard endorsement: For governor, we recommend Mike Cooney

Greg Gianforte says Mike Cooney's never had a real job.

We disagree.

For the past four decades, from the Legislature to the lieutenant governorship with many stops in between, Mike Cooney has served the people of Montana with principle, dedication and an irrepressible cheerfulness.

Cooney and his running mate, Casey Schreiner, are both from Butte. By some, that could be considered reason enough for The Montana Standard to endorse them. But there are other compelling reasons to make this choice.

Cooney has been consistent. He does not have a reputation for dissembling; just the opposite. So we can be comfortable that where he says he stands is indeed where his convictions and values are rooted.

He has worked with many Republicans as well as Democrats. He has shown his dedication to preserving our public lands and public access to them, making it clear that public lands are "an incredible driver of our economy" and important to Montana values. "This will continue to be a fight, standing up to special interests on public lands," he says. It will be, and he is the person to lead that fight.