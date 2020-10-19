Standard Endorsement: For Attorney General, Raph Graybill

That process seems dubious at best.

First of all, we are concerned about what Knudsen would cut from Justice. We do not want fewer troopers on the highways. We do not want fewer resources for the state crime lab. Or the state medical examiner's office. We do not want less state attention paid to missing and murdered indigenous women and men. We do not want to see the Natural Resource Damage Program lose valuable funding and personnel.

Second of all, we don't think the "send the money to the counties" approach makes a lot of sense. Lobbying the Legislature to send less money to the Department of Justice and more to county attorneys does not to us seem like part of the attorney general's job description. And we don't necessarily think that putting more funding in the offices of local prosecutors is the best way to attack the issue. In terms of law enforcement, we would think collaborating closely with the anti-cartel efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration might be a better strategy.

Also, coalition-building didn't seem to be a Knudsen strong point when, as Speaker of the House, he fought battle after battle with Gov. Steve Bullock, refusing to collaborate and compromise on infrastructure and other key measures — things the moderate wing of his party finally got done after he left.