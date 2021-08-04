Montana view: We'd prefer not to have a 'kooky' representative in Congress

Late in July, the U.S. House of Representatives took up a bipartisan measure to speed the processing of special visas for Afghan interpreters and others who worked for U.S. or coalition forces during two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The program desperately needs the speed-up; Taliban forces are doing their best after the U.S. withdrawal this year to hunt down and kill those who helped American forces.

"It is our moral obligation to honor the promises we made to our Afghan allies," said Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, and lawmakers of both parties overwhelmingly agreed.

The legislation passed the House, 407-16.

Guess who was among the dissenting 16? That's right — Montana's Matt Rosendale.

It should be stressed that this is not some general-purpose bill to increase immigration. It is a bill to save the lives of Afghans who helped to save our troops' lives, placing themselves in extreme danger by doing so.

Rosendale questioned whether the candidates for visas had been adequately vetted. Never mind that they had all been vetted extensively before being used as interpreters or assistants to U.S. troops.