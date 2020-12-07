Montana view: Treat Helena with respect during 2021 legislative session

For many Montanans, “Helena” is synonymous with “state government.”
We hear this metaphor all the time from politicians vowing to “bring Montana values to Helena,” “reduce bureaucracy in Helena” or “change how Helena does business.”
However, assuming the 2021 legislative session will be conducted at least partly in person, we want to remind all lawmakers, lobbyists, press corps and others who will be arriving in Helena next month that our community is about so much more than politics for those who call it home.
Helena is where we eat, sleep, work, worship and recreate. It’s where we earn our livelihoods, where our children are educated, where we receive medical care, and where we bury our loved ones who have died.
For us, Helena is not just a place to debate politics and then leave. This is our home every day of the year, and we are pleading with all visitors who come and go to treat it as such during the 90-day legislative session that starts in January.
For the better part of this year, local public health officials have been working around the clock in an effort to stave off the spread of COVID-19 in our area. Although every town has a few bad apples, we as a community have been able to avoid many of the COVID-19 restrictions and closures being implemented in other places by adhering to the public health directives in place.
But the legislative session has the potential to undo all of our hard work.
During caucus meetings at the Capitol last month, some lawmakers ignored the recommendations of our local health officials by declining to wear a mask. If this is a preview of what’s to come during the legislative session that starts in a few short weeks, our community is in trouble.
If you are coming to Helena for the 2021 legislative session, please don’t forget about those of us who will still be here after you leave. Your actions during the coming weeks and months may determine whether local retail and restaurant employees can continue to go to work, whether local children can continue to go to school, and whether some of our most vulnerable residents will live or die.
We are not just a bunch of elite bureaucrats and political insiders here in Helena. We are just like you, and we care deeply about our friends, family members and neighbors who will suffer if this virus continues to spin out of control.
Helena is a welcoming community, but we ask that you please respect our home during your stay.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
