Montana view: Skees should resign from Legislature

As per state law, members of the Montana Legislature take the following oath of office:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect and defend the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Montana, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity (so help me God)."

Consider now the recent statement by Derek Skees of Kalispell, Republican member of the House of Representatives from the 11th House District.

“The courts have humongously failed and we need to throw out Montana’s socialist rag of a constitution.”

Is Skees supporting, protecting and defending the constitution of the state of Montana?

The evidence is clear that he is not.

Skees is in his fourth term as a state representative representing a House district south of Kalispell and, facing term limits, has announced a run for the Montana Public Service Commission. Perhaps he figures that given he is now term-limited, he no longer has to hew to the niceties of the oath he has four times sworn.

This powerful man, who served as the chair of the Legislature’s House Rules and House Energy, Telecommunications, and Federal Relations committees during this year’s legislative session and is also the treasurer of the Montana Republican State Central Committee, is not more powerful than Montana’s constitution.

Like any citizen, Derek Skees has every right to try to amend the constitution through legal means.

And as a citizen, he also has every right to hold that constitution in low regard, to take the extreme position he has, to criticize it and publicly disparage it, to rail against it. But he forfeits those rights when he swears an oath to support, protect and defend the constitution as an officeholder.

He should resign from the Legislature, or be forcibly removed.

Oh, one other thing: Members of the Public Service Commission also swear to support, protect and defend our constitution. So Mr. Skees may wish to make a different career choice going forward.

— The Billings Gazette The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

