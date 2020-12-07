Montana view: It's time to face election reality

There comes a time for reality.
We understand that both Governor-elect and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines are Trump Republicans. They are loyal. They have won their 2020 elections while sticking close to President Trump's policies and pronouncements. Close is actually an understatement.
But to remain unwilling to acknowledge the election of Joe Biden gives credence to the most outrageous attack on our democracy ever made by a sitting (or unsitting) President.
There is no evidence, repeat no evidence, of election-altering fraud. Even Attorney General Bill Barr, who in all other respects has been an over-the-top Trump loyalist, admits this.
But fully half of Republicans in the Senate and many more in the House — including Daines and Gianforte — are unwilling to publicly acknowledge the election of a new president, apparently because they believe it's still good politics to suck up to the old one.
That frankly insults the intelligence of their constituents.
And yes, it does make a difference. The "rigged election" nonsense has seriously damaged our democracy by weakening faith in what is hands-down the best election system in the world.
There is a reason that even in the bitterest of elections, for more than a century, it has been de rigeur for the losing presidential candidate to congratulate the winner, and for the outgoing President to do everything possible to keep the country strong and make the transition to the new administration as easy as possible.
President Trump's behavior in this respect has been unforgivably damaging and embarrassing.
But it has been enabled by Republicans who have kept silent. Or worse, like Daines, actually claimed that the "Democrats are stealing the election."
If Republicans, particularly Republican senators, had not elected to enable it, much of Trump's posturing could have been averted.
Montanans, including those who voted for the President, for Daines, and for Gianforte, are not fooled by this charade.
It's not a good look for newly reelected officials, and it is corrosive to the Republic.
Enough.
— The Billings Gazette
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.
