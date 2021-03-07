Montana view: Halfway through session, important decisions remain for legislators

The most consequential, controversial Legislative session in many years is halfway over. And yet the end product is still very much in doubt.

Certainly, some things have become clear: We have a new, vastly more permissive gun law that makes Montana's 2nd Amendment-supporting bonafides clear, although the longterm effect of having more guns in bars, at governmental meetings, and on campuses is unknown.

Also, right-to-work is a nonstarter in Montana. That was resoundingly confirmed last week.

When lawmakers return this week, the budget will be a focus and a huge factor in the legislation that remains.

Here's what we don't need: More imported (think, ALEC) legislation trying to redefine what our "Montana way of life" is and should be.

Here's what we do need: Focus on jobs, economic recovery, infrastructure, education, healthcare and public lands.

It's understandable that the Legislature, freed from the threat of certain veto from Democratic governors Schweitzer and Bullock for the past 16 years, went on a bit of a social-engineering bender in the opening weeks. But now it's time to get serious about bread-and-butter issues for working Montanans.