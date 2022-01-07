Montana view: Go Bobcats! All of us — even the Griz — are pulling for you

In a 48-page special section published today in the Billings Gazette on the Montana State University football team’s historic trip to the Division 1 FCS national championship game, you’ll find lots of great content. Included is literally one for the books: A full-page ad from the University of Montana, congratulating the Bobcats on their incredible playoff run and wishing them the best of luck in the championship game against the North Dakota State University Bison.

It’s a classy gesture by the Griz. But it’s more than that. It’s a reflection of the fact that when the opening kickoff soars into the air in Frisco, Texas on Saturday morning, all of us in Montana will be pulling for the Bobcats.

Yes, there’s a great rivalry between Cat and Griz. May there ever be so. But representing the Treasure State in the national championship transcends tribalism.

It’s about our state and our homegrown Montana State Bobcats, led by the Butte wunderkind Tommy Mellott, against the shaggy horned North Dakotans.

In this we are, for one day, united. All of us, the maroon and silver as well as the blue and gold, will be roaring with one voice.

Go Bobcats.

— The Billings Gazette The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

