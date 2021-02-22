Montana view: Give Haaland a fair hearing

We understand Daines’ concerns, and realize they are shared by many who support continued oil and gas extraction on federal lands. But the stridency of his opposition, even before the hearing, gives us pause.

We wonder, for instance, if Daines’ former Senate colleague, Tom Udall of New Mexico, had been nominated instead, if we would have heard the same level of sharp opposition. Udall favors the Green New Deal. He opposes the Keystone XL Pipeline. Would Daines have denounced him as a “radical?”

We doubt it. We believe the vituperative nature of much of the GOP criticism is a dog-whistle reserved for a candidate of Haaland’s tribal status — and gender.

Further, we believe that anyone Biden nominated to Interior — or would nominate if Haaland’s nomination is rejected — would support his stated policies, which include all the “radical” things Daines objects to. Just as Trump was entitled to have a Secretary who was aligned with his policy preferences — like Zinke — so is Biden entitled to expect a Secretary of Interior who supports what he is trying to accomplish. In short, elections have consequences.