Montana view: Daines, Rosendale owe state, country an apology

Words matter.

Gestures matter. Political ploys matter.

A woman is dead and the dignity of our government is in shreds as this is written on Wednesday evening.

By enabling the Trump “I won by a lot” fiction — by refusing from the start to call out the President on his abominable post-election behavior and instead echoing and reinforcing it — the Trump-sycophant wing of the Republican Party has done the Republic for which it is named a grave disservice.

Invading morons — we won’t dignify them with the word “protesters” — hanging from the walls, upending cabinets, posing for selfies at the Senate dais and in the Speaker’s office, stealing lecterns and smashing windows inside our Capitol is well outside the American tradition of peaceful protest. It is repulsive mob behavior, recorded in real time for the world to see.

So much for American exceptionalism. So much for these Republican leaders as upholders of the rule of law.

And so much for the enabling actions of our newly reelected senator, Steve Daines, and our newly elected U.S. Representative, Matt Rosendale.