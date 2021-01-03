Montana view: Daines' electoral move is extreme, unjustified

Gee, Sen. Daines, perhaps that's because shortly after the election, irresponsible hacks put out statements claiming "The Dems are Stealing the Election."

If that sounds familiar, Senator, it's because you put out that statement. On Thursday, Nov. 5. With no evidence to back it up.

We believe this entire episode to be one of the saddest in our country's political history. How unfortunate that you decided to play a leading role — in support of the insupportable.

The "continued reports of irregularities" you cite in your statement Saturday are only "reports" and are only "continued" because the President and many of his supporters refuse to accept the facts as they are.

We agree with you about much; we praised you recently for your exemplary work in helping establish what became Operation Warp Speed. But this is so beyond the pale that it cannot be normalized or tacitly accepted by ignoring it.

This action, Senator, is political garbage disguised as statesmanship. It is beneath your office and should be beneath you.

— The Billings Gazette The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0