Montana view: Crisis brings out the best in us

When someone asks, “What’s special about Montana?” the answer is usually something about mountains or rivers or “quality of life.”

Here’s the answer we prefer: Montana is special because people help each other.

It’s as much in the DNA of the state as self-sufficiency.

It’s not hard to understand that in the early days, from tribal life to homesteads, ranches and mining camps, both virtues were necessary to cope with Montana’s challenging physical environment. And across rural Montana (and much of urban Montana too!), that has not changed.

Blizzards, drought, fire, personal issues like disease or injury: Whatever the circumstance, when help is needed, help is given. Without hesitation or reservation — even if the act of helping imposes its own hardship on the helper.

All across Montana in this fire season, examples abound. Ranchers have sent crews — including themselves — to fight fire on neighboring ranches. When stackyards full of hay burned — as well as grazing lands themselves — neighbors did all they could in recent weeks to see that afflicted ranchers’ livestock had enough hay and water to see them through.