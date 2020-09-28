Montana view: Congress should pass asbestos ban now

The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act, or ARBAN in the vernacular of acronym, was forwarded by a resounding and bipartisan 47-1 vote of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and richly merits the up-or-down vote it will finally receive in the House this week. The time for legislative maneuvering and the escaping of accountability for this environmental hazard, which has been banned by more than 65 countries worldwide, has passed. Now, House members will have a chance to go on record as either supporting putting a stop to this carnage, or turning a blind eye to it.

"This bill will stop hundreds of metric tons of asbestos from entering the United States each year and will protect Americans from the daily threat ... found in homes, schools, workplaces and on consumer shelves," said Linda Reinstein, president of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization.

Reinstein is an eloquent advocate for this bill, but the victims of this disease, like her husband Alan, like the hundreds of Libby asbestos victims, are the loudest voices of all.

We urge Rep. Greg Gianforte to do the right thing, vote for ARBAN, and send it to the Senate, where his Republican colleague Steve Daines has already expressed support for it and Democrat Jon Tester's support has been a matter of record for years.

It's time to get this done, for Montana and for the rest of the country.

The Billings Gazette

