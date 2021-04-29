Montana view: Bill removing water standards deserves a veto

Gov. Greg Gianforte, you are a self-professed outdoorsman. You hunt and fish avidly. Obviously, you are also an extraordinarily successful businessman; just about everybody in the state has heard about the business Greg and Susan Gianforte started in their spare bedroom in Bozeman — a business sold to Oracle for some $1.8 billion.
Gov. Gianforte, we appeal both to your love of Montana’s outdoors and to your business acumen. Surely you can see how destructive to this state the degradation of our waterways, the lifeblood of a $7 billion outdoor industry, would be.
Senate Bill 358, which has washed through the Legislature like a plume of fertilizer effluent running downslope, is about to hit your desk. If you sign it, with a stroke of your pen you will remove all science-based, numeric standards for nutrients in Montana waterways.
This move would come at a time when our once-pristine rivers like the Yellowstone, the Big Hole and the Madison are experiencing more. More boat traffic, more development, more pollutants, more warming, more exposure paths for chemicals.
Clean, cold water is the linchpin upon which our outdoor industry rests. Without it, the state would be plunged into deep economic distress. Literally thousands of jobs depend on that outdoor industry.
Do you really want to risk such a thing? How long will Montana airports be filled with flyrod-toting anglers from every other state in the union if our waters are too filled with algae blooms and toxic nutrients to support trout?
This one is a real head-scratcher. The agricultural and outdoor industries certainly occasionally come into conflict. But many Montanans benefit from both. Ranchers who lease their trout streams to outfitters or directly open them to paying anglers understand this.
“At the end of the day, SB 358 isn’t just a legal matter — it’s a practical matter,” says Guy Alsentzer with Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. “As written SB358 is going to undermine the foundation of our clean-water economy, allowing more nutrient pollution contrary to science … in so doing threatening countless jobs and businesses that depend on Montana’s world-class rivers and our outstanding outdoors heritage.”
He’s right.
Gov. Gianforte, we know you must understand this, as a businessman and a sportsman. Please do the right thing and veto this extreme, anti-science, potentially economically and environmentally catastrophic bill.
— The Billings Gazette
This editorial represents the views of the Billings Gazette Editorial Board: President Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.