Montana view: A refreshing display of bipartisanship — and Montana wins

 Up to $100 million for the decaying and vital Milk River project.

 $2.5 billion to complete all authorized Indian water rights settlements, including settlements for Montana tribes.

There is far more. Many of the nationwide initiatives will directly and dramatically help Montana, like the $42.45 billion grant program for broadband deployment for areas of the country lacking access to internet service.

One important “small” item is $15 million for the Department of Transportation to study long-distance passenger rail — like the North Coast Hiawatha Route and the southern tier service through Montana. The Tester-proposed Right Track Act and Blocked Railroad Crossing Bill are included to improve safety at rural rail crossings.

Approximately $164 million over five years will go to bolster Montana public-transit infrastructure.

But wait, that’s not all. $3.85 billion is allocated to ports of entry on the northern and southern borders to secure and modernize the ports. $3.37 billion will go toward reducing wildfire risk, and more than $7 billion for Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation infrastructure.