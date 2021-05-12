Montana view: A legal hornet's nest, and a deeper concern

Our Republican Legislature and Republican governor have collaborated to do something stunningly anti-Republican — interfere in a private contract between the owners of the Colstrip power plant.

In the process, they have kicked over a legal hornet's nest. And more angry stingers are emerging all the time.

Senate Bill 266 empowers Montana’s attorney general to prescribe maintenance at the power plant and issue fines of $100,000 a day to each Colstrip owner who doesn’t comply. Senate Bill 265 forces all contract disputes to be settled in Montana, instead of Spokane, Washington, where arbitration has taken place since the creation of Colstrip Units 3 and 4.

Puget Sound Energy, one of the Colstrip owners, happens to be located in Washington state, where their Legislature has ordered the the end of fossil-fuel-produced energy by 2025.

Almost before the ink was dry on Gov. Greg Gianforte's signature, PSE and other Colstrip co-owners Avista Corp., Pacificorp and Portland General Electric filed suit.

And Puget Sound Senior Vice President and General Counsel Steve Secrist has indicated that at least one more lawsuit is on the way, calling the new laws "the latest in an ongoing volley of punitive" legislation from Montana.