Matthew Kiewiet: Learning on the job…and loving it

The past few weeks have been a blur.

On April 19th I was offered the position of managing editor at The Montana Standard.

A day before I received the official offer, longtime editor of The Standard David McCumber took me to Sparky’s Garage. After having a good laugh about how we both ordered the shrimp po’ boy, he proceeded to gauge my interest in the then-open managing editor position.

As someone who has been in this business longer than anyone I’ll likely ever know, I’m sure David could read my body language as clearly as the bold headline font on A1 the day after President Lincoln was assassinated.

I was obviously flattered, but a little hesitant. As sports editor at the time, we had just hired Dante Frattini (now sports editor) and the sports desk felt like it was firing on all cylinders. Then there’s the fact that I’ve lived in Butte for fewer than 18 months.

“I still feel like I’m the new guy,” I said.

And to make matters worse, I was born in *gulps* California. *covers head*

David assured me I’d be fine, and obviously I accepted the position the next day. He also pointed out that our newsroom at The Standard might be an ideal place to learn this new gig that was barely a blip on my radar a month ago.

Thinking retrospectively as one tends do to when they come upon a significant life event, I realized that I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by dedicated, seasoned journalists at every newspaper I’ve worked for.

Each stop has prepared me for this new challenge.

When I was fresh out of college, I took a job as a sports copy editor and page designer at The Bulletin in Bend, Oregon. Before that paper was purchased by Eastern Oregon Media Group, all of the production was done in-house. From the reporting, to page layout, to printing and distribution, everything at the 100-year-old family business happened under one roof.

Each day I witnessed the dedication of our news editor Tim Doran and sports editor Bill Bigelow. They worked seemingly endless hours to produce the best product possible, just as they had done each day for decades before I walked in the door.

When I moved to Helena in September 2019 as a sports reporter for the Independent Record, I was able to learn Montana’s high school sports landscape from Chris Peterson. His wealth of knowledge along with his easy-going, approachable managerial style made the transition to life in a new state as easy as could be.

Also while residing in Helena, my wife and I made a couple visits to Butte. Keely asked me one day if I could ever picture us living here. To which I replied something like, “Yes, I believe I could.”

Eventually opportunity came knocking in the form of an open sports editor position in November 2020.

The rest, as they say, is history.

And now, I’m blessed once again with a thriving newsroom that I am so proud to simply be a part of.

Breaking away from the sports desk felt intimidating at first, but our staff has made the transition feel almost seamless. Our reporters and editors are steady, thorough, dependable, understanding and inspiring.

Whether it’s calling one more source, keeping tabs on city officials, following a story from beginning to end or pumping the breaks on “big news” that turns out to be fluff, I can’t think of a better group to learn from. I’m sure I’ll have my fair share of embarrassing “new guy” moments down the road, and I’ll learn from those as well.

Heck, I even learned what a flagon is (thanks, Duncan).

To top it all off, Butte and southwest Montana feel like home. From people I’ve met at Skyline dog park, to enthusiastic crowds at sporting events, or folks I’ve simply said “Hello” to as we walk past each other while wading the Big Hole; this community has been kind, friendly and welcoming.

During my time here I’ve learned so much. And believe me when I tell you that with reporters like Mike Smith and Tracy Thornton working at The Standard, I’ll be able to learn as much as I care to.

But for now I just wanted to say thank you to everyone in Butte and its surrounding communities. I look forward to gaining your trust and diligently serving you for years to come.

Matthew Kiewiet is managing editor of the Montana Standard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0