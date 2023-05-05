On April 27, the Arizona Daily Star officially announced David McCumber is now executive editor of the Tucson, Arizona, publication and Arizona state editor for Lee Enterprises.

McCumber was the longtime editor and general manager of The Montana Standard. He also supervised newsrooms across Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming.

But we all know he was more than that. He was a mentor, a coach, a fishing buddy, an avid baseball fan and a friend.

McCumber was a tireless advocate for everything Montana has to offer, from its rivers to its fish, its people and of course, its newsrooms.

Even though The Montana Standard hasn’t been part of McCumber’s job title for about 18 months, he never stopped fighting for Butte and never stopped fighting for Montana.

He was often visibly and deeply disturbed by EPA’s antics, but I could tell there were few things he enjoyed more than squaring off with current and former officials. He hounded them until the day his Butte office was empty.

He never stopped fighting for local journalism.

He cared about his workers. McCumber treated people decently and fought to keep Montana’s best journalists with Lee Montana.

He was more than just my boss. McCumber inspired me to do my best work each day. He inspired me to go fly fishing as much as I could justify. He inspired me to pour my energy into the people I love and things I love doing.

He might not openly admit this but I know deep down, as a lifelong newsman, McCumber is at least slightly glad to be more involved with day-to-day news reporting again. Maybe it’s just a coping mechanism, but I’ll take some solace in “knowing” that.

Reporters and editors will miss him in this newsroom at The Standard, and he will be missed in Butte.

Montana journalists will have a massive void to fill, and we will try our best.

I will be without a fishing buddy.

I already miss my friend.