If you’re a nostalgic Boomer Luddite like me, just the mention of the word “app” might have you reflexively reaching for your old rotary telephone, VCR with the flashing “12:00” and especially that comfortable print newspaper to savor with your morning java.

I get it.

For some of us products of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, the acceleration of technology today can be akin to what our parents must have felt when they first tried navigating what they were sure would be a mid-’90s passing fad called the World Wide Web.

Moreover, if you’re like me, it’s still sometimes difficult to imagine that little icon on a smart phone as a simple window to a worldwide wealth of news and information consumable the way I want it.

But, good news for us Boomers — not to mention Gen X, Y and Zers — who yearn for a bastion of news objectivity and clarity: That’s just what we’re offering with our new-and-improved app at the Montana Standard.

You’ve long known Your Story Lives Here on the pages of the Montana Standard. We’ve got your community, state and region covered like no other.

Now, you can easily access the latest news in our new app built specifically with individual news consumers like you in mind. Right from the start, you can customize your experience to read, see and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography and video updates.

Oh, and it’s easy to download directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Once in our app, you’ll discover remarkable features. To note just a few:

Your Stories — personalize your experience by selecting the local news topics that matter most to you.

Get notified — stay in the loop by selecting alerts for news, sports, weather and more.

Easy navigation — see all the latest local stories by simply swiping up/down, and left/right.

Read stories your way — either in the News Feed or via the E-edition.

Breaking news updates — top banners let you know what’s happening right now.

Continue watching — pause a video and pick up where you left off across devices.

Bookmark for later — save stories to enjoy at your leisure.

Listen to articles — press the play button to listen instead of reading.

Customize your text size — make the content bigger or smaller in your profile settings.

Weather where you are — hourly and 10-day forecasts and frequent video updates.

In short, with the Montana Standard app, local news has never been so personal.

By the way, while you’re shopping, be sure to download the new-and-improved 406 Sports app as well. Never have sports stories, photos, videos, scores, box scores and brackets been so clean, crisp and easy to navigate.

OK, full disclosure: I’ve evolved technologically, partly out of necessity but mostly because of the world it has opened up. Much as I savor the aroma wafting from the pressroom and washing the ink from my fingers after devouring the morning box scores with my Wheaties, until recently I was gleaning most of our news and information from my laptop computer, including our redesigned 406 Sports pages.

The breadth and depth of digital news is so much greater — not to mention much more immediate.

But our reinvented 406 Sports app first changed the way I consume our own coverage. It’s my go-to for Montana sports, and it clearly is for a sizable portion of our audience as well; more than three-fourths of our growing readership — 2 million pageviews during state basketball tournament week alone — come to us via a mobile device.

Once you try the Montana Standard app, it’ll be your go-to as well.

Small wonder.

With my iPhone, everything I need to know is at my side almost 24/7, literally that swipe of the finger away.

It’s still a marvel when I think about it and harken to another era, when I was vacationing on a beach in Mexico and had to wait until Thursday to get the score from a Sunday NCAA Tournament basketball game — because that’s how long it took the Los Angeles Times to get there.

Downloading our apps is free and easier than fumbling for several quarters to drop into a newspaper vending machine. And there’s no additional cost if you’re already accessing the Montana Standard.

By all means, if you’re the nostalgic type who likes the feel of a newspaper in your hands over your morning java, hang on to that print subscription.

But give the Montana Standard and 406 Sports apps a tap as well.

From the get-go, they’ll make you feel positively tech-savvy.

And you won’t find a single blinking “12:00” anywhere.