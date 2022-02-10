Guest view: Butte partners plan for resilient future

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November represents the biggest investment this country has ever made in clean energy and giving local communities the tools to fight climate disruption. These investments are intended both for new sources of energy and to make communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather events such as drought, wildfire, and flooding.

Butte-Silver Bow and our partners at the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) and Montana Tech want you to know that we are part of the solution by developing our physical and social infrastructure to withstand these extreme events and to participate in the emerging clean energy economy.

There is so much that can and must be done at the local level, and we invite you to join a community conversation about sustainability, climate resilience and economic development opportunities.

The challenge: We must both understand and prepare for changing weather patterns and diversify our economy by developing clean energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Butte is currently experiencing, and like other cities, will continue to experience, the impacts of climate disruption: Hotter, smokier summers and increased fire risk in drought-afflicted forests, thirsty rivers and dying fish from reduced snowpack, and more extreme weather events. We are tackling some of these challenges already, such as working to reduce wildfire risk in the Basin Creek watershed and disaster planning across our entire emergency management system.

A changing climate may also impact the health of our residents. This past summer, cities like Portland and Seattle sweltered at temperatures higher than 110 degrees, leading to hundreds of deaths. A warming climate means that anyplace in the west, including Butte, could experience severe heat waves and wildfires. Wildfire smoke already poses extreme risk to our elderly and other vulnerable residents, many of whom live in poorly insulated homes without air conditioning.

Butte embraces new opportunities for economic development, and we know that Butte is well-positioned to take advantage of the clean energy transition and indeed could take its rightful place as a clean energy innovator. We need to make sure this happens on our terms to the advantage of our residents.

Butte’s heritage industries are well positioned to thrive in a clean energy economy. Copper remains Butte’s lifeblood. As a highly efficient conductor of electricity, copper is essential for solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy technologies. Meanwhile, REC Silicon produces high-purity silicon gas that is integral to the solar industry.

The Montana Climate Solutions Plan developed in 2020 identifies Southwest Montana as an ideal location for a renewable energy economic innovation cluster. We are enthusiastic about Butte’s potential to act as that industrial hub. To support that vision, Butte-Silver Bow approved a lease option this year with Mitsubishi-Hitachi and its partners for a 160-acre land-use option for green hydrogen energy infrastructure at Montana Connections Business Development Park.

We have seen several recent proposals to develop solar energy and energy storage systems in and around Butte. As a community and a local government, we haven’t been fully prepared to deal with these initiatives, and neighbors have raised valid questions about location and scope. Yet while many members of the public expressed concern about recent energy development proposals, almost everyone who commented expressed support for economic development around renewable energy when done correctly.

Over the next year, Butte-Silver Bow will be working with Montana Tech and NCAT to prepare a community sustainability and resilience plan. Montana Tech faculty and students will provide technical expertise and research, while NCAT will help coordinate community engagement.

Some components of this plan will focus on public health, municipal drinking water, climate-related growth, energy efficiency, home weatherization, and energy development opportunities. We are partnering with EcoAdapt, based in Washington state, to develop climate adaptation strategies under a pilot project supported by the National Science Foundation.

Members of our community will have a variety of opportunities this year to participate in these conversations and planning efforts. To get started, we encourage you to participate in a 5-minute online survey to get your input. Learn more and take the public opinion survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResilientButte

We look forward to working together for a Butte whose future is innovative, sustainable, and resilient.

J.P. Gallagher is Butte-Silver Bow's chief executive, Butte Silver Bow. Steve Thompson is executive director of the National Center for Appropriate Technology. Les Cook is chancellor of Montana Technological University.

