Gazette opinion: Kindness is the cure for what ails us

Barth, a nurse working in a COVID-19 unit at Billings Clinic, learned on the Friday before Thanksgiving that her 5-year-old son had tested positive for the virus. That made three children with the virus that Barth is taking care of, while working at the clinic.

Faced with a new two-week quarantine, Barth was at a loss as to how she would be able to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner for her family — until being literally deluged with groceries from the food drive, all brought right to her door.

“I was so humbled and grateful,” Barth said.

Photographer Ashlie Tate, 31, along with her husband and her three kids, all tested positive for COVID-19 during October. The virus knocked her out for the entire month. After she recovered, Tate wanted to give back to health care workers.

Tate launched the drive on Facebook, and enlisted a few local businesses to station drop-off boxes for donated groceries.

Enough food was donated for big food boxes to go to two families, including Barth's, and the remainder was donated to health care workers at Lasting Legacy Assisted Living.