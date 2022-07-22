Zach Ducheneaux: Conserving grasslands for the environment and for agriculture: Our future depends on it

You’ve probably heard the saying, “What’s good for the bird is good for the herd,” from conservationists and ranchers alike. It’s no secret, but good forage for livestock provides good habitat for sage grouse and other important wildlife species.

But there are even broader benefits to grassland conservation, from helping safeguard our food supply to protecting our water quality to reducing wildfire risk in drought-stricken areas.

Montana is a critical producer of key commodities and livestock, including wheat, cattle, and calves; and its grasslands are home to dozens of bird species, like the American Kestrel, Sharp-tailed Grouse, and Montana’s state bird, the Western Meadowlark, as well as other wildlife species like the Swift Fox and Elk.

At USDA, we offer several tools to help agricultural producers manage healthy grassland ecosystems, which are good for their bottom lines and good for the long-term health of our natural resources. One of those tools is the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (Grassland CRP), which provides financial assistance to producers and landowners through annual rental payments and cost share assistance in return for conserving grazing lands.

Grassland CRP is an important example of how conservation priorities and agricultural productivity can not only coexist but also complement and enhance one another.

Today, agricultural communities are on the forefront of climate change. In many cases, while these communities are uniquely vulnerable to climate change, they are also uniquely positioned to be part of the solution. Through working lands conservation programs like Grassland CRP, farmers and ranchers can help secure the future of both our food production and our natural resources.

I’d like to emphasize that Grassland CRP is a working lands conservation program that helps producers improve the health of their land and surrounding natural resources while offering critical benefits to wildlife and natural resources. This is, in part, why the program just had its most popular year ever, with more than 3.1 million acres currently enrolled in the program’s 2022 signup, including more than 215,000 accepted in Montana.

We are also focusing a special effort in Montana. Given the importance of grasslands in the state, we have established the Greater Yellowstone Wildlife Migration Corridor, which includes seven counties in the state’s southwest. Applications from producers and landowners in the priority zone receive a higher rental payment through the program based on the added conservation benefits of enrolling land in those key areas.

Programs and opportunities like Grassland CRP prove that conservation and agriculture don’t have to be exclusive from one another but can actually benefit and thrive together. As agricultural producers grapple with new challenges, from the continued market impacts of the pandemic to climate-induced disasters, we have to continue to equip and empower them with both the scientific knowledge and incentives to invest in the health of their land and their rural communities. With conservation partners, agricultural producers, and the federal government working together, I’m confident we can improve the productivity and profitability of our land while safeguarding our environment. Equally important, we can create new income opportunities for producers and build wealth that stays in rural and agricultural communities.

I strongly encourage our agricultural producers and landowners here in Montana and across the country to consider participating in future Grassland CRP signups or any of the other conservation programs at the USDA. Contact your local Service Center to learn more.