Vote yes on 15-90 Search and Rescue mill levy

Recently, you may have received an absentee ballot with an initiative for one mill levy to support Search and Rescue operations in Silver Bow County. We humbly request that you support the volunteers of the 15-90 Search and Rescue by voting yes.

Since 1963, volunteers have performed numerous searches and many rescues in the mountains and wilderness of not only Silver Bow but the neighboring counties as part of our mutual support pact. We are honored to support our fellow citizens and proud of our many successful rescues. I must stress that we are all volunteers and fellow members of your community. We do this because we care about the welfare and safety of our neighbors.

An example of these searches comes to mind because of the events that transpired at the end of the mission. A few years ago, we were called out at about three in the morning to find a hiker that was on the verge of becoming hypothermic. He and a few of his friends were hiking on the backside of the East Ridge in early Spring. They didn’t anticipate the conditions they encountered, and one member of the group became completely soaked. His buddies were very concerned about his health and their ability to get him out safely. They maintained contact with BSB Dispatch, built a fire and tried to dry his clothing but he was still in distress.

The Sheriff activated us early that morning to intercept and assist them. SAR Commander Belke broke us up into two search teams with one looking for a route on ATVs and one searching on foot. I was with the foot team, and we were the first to intercept the hikers. Although the ATVs could move a lot faster than us, a significant portion of the trail was not accessible by either an ATV or snowmobile. When we intercepted them, the hiker of concern was borderline hypothermic with slightly blue lips. We recognized the symptoms and knew it was bad. We gave him some dry clothing, but we knew we had to get him out as quickly as possible. I asked the EMT on our search team to assess and continually re-assess his status on our way out.

For numerous reasons, people are recreating further into the backcountry. We must also have the relevant gear, equipment, and training to find them. Whether it is a GPS or an ATV, the member pays for it with their own money.

Other than charitable donations from local business leaders throughout the year, our only fundraiser is the day we take over the intersection at Dewey and Harrison with our buckets. The people of this community have been unbelievably generous, and it is humbling to receive this from our neighbors. For me, it is a sense of pride that we can rely on donations and not the taxpayers. However, the reality is that I can afford to buy new boots, quality clothing, and electronic equipment. For a potential member with a young family, forking out a few hundred dollars for a GPS unit to support Search and Rescue might be a lot more difficult. We may also lose out on potential members because they can’t make the financial commitment. I firmly believe that this mill levy could be the key to our survival as a Search and Rescue organization.

For the most part, the members buy their own personal gear, clothing, and ATVs/snowmobiles. They also buy their own gas, take vacation or personal days, and leave their families to conduct searches. Our training is mostly conducted “in-house” because we don’t have the funds to send people to outside courses.

How does the hiker story end? After meeting up with the ATVs, he rode to the bottom as we hiked out. The hiker’s wife and young children met them at our command trailer with dry clothing. We witnessed a family that was extremely happy to see their father and husband safely returned to them. I remember thinking that it could have been a very different reunion. This time it was a happy ending. Please help us ensure that there are many more like this and please vote YES for the mill levy.

