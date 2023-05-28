Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Many veterans struggle with substance use disorders or mental health disorders. Addiction can quickly develop for some during their time in the military or when they retire or are discharged. The opioid overdose crisis, for example, has heavily impacted veterans, increasing overdoses.

While this Memorial Day, we take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation's wars, we must continue to advocate for more support to help our veterans who are battling addiction.

Montana has over 80,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness. Unfortunately, substance use disorders increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older.

"Early intervention saves lives, especially in preventing opioid overdose. Unfortunately, too many veterans fall through the cracks and do not receive the needed help," said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

Numerous causative factors lead to drug and alcohol abuse among veterans. Countless veterans struggle with difficulty adjusting to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships and difficulty finding employment and accessing benefits.

Numerous veterans struggle with mental and emotional health concerns. This can be compounded with physical injury and chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, can lead to substance and impact every aspect of life.

There can also be barriers when accessing treatment. This could be financial barriers, lack of insurance or gaps in insurance, stigma regarding addiction, or limited access to resources, which is common for veterans in rural areas.

Outside of the standard resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other support includes:

The Montana Veteran Affairs Division helps veterans and their families.

The Montana Veterans Alliance supports and promotes organizations that work with veterans.

Veterans Inc. provides services for veterans throughout Montana.

Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443.

SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific resources for treating addiction.

Families also play a significant role in supporting veterans struggling with addiction and mental health issues. It's OK to speak to a loved one openly and honestly about their substance use and express concern. Help them find treatment; be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing.

Substance use is a growing problem in the veteran community. Yet, it makes a significant difference when communities and families come together to provide support and advocate for more resources.