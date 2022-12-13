Tom Woodbury: BFC supports treaty rights and natural migrations of Yellowstone’s buffalo

The Buffalo Field Campaign (BFC) was founded 25 years ago by Lakota leader Rosalie Little Thunder and media activist Mike Mease. We’ve adhered closely to our indigenous roots ever since, judging all of our decisions, whether in the field or in the media, by one simple standard: what is best for wild buffalo?

Our organization is now led by an environmental scientist from the Nez Perce Tribe, James Holt, who’s a leader in asserting his tribe’s treaty rights: first, for fishing Snake River Salmon; and then, to restore traditional hunting of wild buffalo in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The Nez Perce tribe ‘resurrected’ the functionally extinct Coho Salmon in the Snake River by asserting their treaty rights to fish, and applying traditional ecological knowledge where fisheries biologists had failed. As acknowledged by the responsible federal agency, “Few places in the world can say they have brought back a lost salmon run, but the determined work of the Nez Perce Tribe has done exactly that.”

By similarly restoring his Tribe’s sacred relationship with wild buffalo, and creating a bridge with activists and other tribes as BFC’s Director, Holt is determined to see bison herds re-inhabit the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem - just like elk and antelope. This is the only real ‘solution’ to managing wild bison that honors treaties and our National Mammal’s right to exist naturally.

But there’s been pushback from certain elements of the mostly-white, mostly-male conservation community, and the mostly-younger animal rights community, who are depicting BFC as ‘pro-hunting.’ They say we’ve become ‘human-centered’ instead of bison-centered.

It’s an important point, deserving of a principled response.

This mischaracterization of BFC’s position is based on an unfortunate, but persistent, strain of colonialist attitudes and domination that still reverberates from the genocide we settlers perpetrated on Indigenous people and buffalo - during the very time Yellowstone National Park was established. Indeed, the main visitor center in Yellowstone was initially a colonialist fortress built to keep the tribes at bay.

As detailed in the illuminating scholarship recently published in the Wyoming Law Review, “Re-Indigenizing Yellowstone,” the Park’s 150 year history began with evicting Shoshone-Bannock people from the Park, and then severing the sacred, symbiotic relationship dozens of tribes had enjoyed with buffalo since time immemorial. In more recent decades, the tribes have begun to re-assert their treaty rights to hunt buffalo on the “unoccupied” (i.e., undeveloped) public lands that surround the Park, and have also begun to re-connect with bison in meaningful ways inside the Park (where hunting is precluded by Congress).

Admittedly, ours is a nuanced position. BFC opposes the bison hunt as currently constructed, while at the same time we honor and support the exercise of tribal treaty rights. The tribes’ spiritual relationship with buffalo, as expressed in their shared ethic of “honorable harvest,” is inherently beneficial to buffalo. The U.S. government’s grievous interference with that relationship constitutes a crime against nature that has yet to be repaired. Therefore, the tribes assertion of treaty rights jurisdiction over their aboriginal food source is also inherently beneficial to our beloved buffalo relatives.

The injustices complained of vigorously in court, by neighbors who are subjected to a confined hunt in close proximity to their homes, by hunters themselves, and at the recent meeting of buffalo planning partners hosted by the Park Service, are not attributable to the tribes re-establishing their relationship with buffalo via the hunt. Rather, it’s the onerous conditions placed on the hunt by Montana’s Department of Livestock that’s creating unnecessary conflict among and between tribal hunters, state hunters, and the communities of Gardiner and Horse Butte.

There are simply not enough free-roaming buffalo to satisfy all the public’s diverse interests.

Fortunately, the Park Service is no longer playing by Montana’s chosen rules. Treaty rights are “the supreme law of the land” in this situation, and as a tribal biologist pointed out to the State, the only answers left are “habitat, habitat, habitat.”

There’s an abundance of such habitat within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and no ecological or scientific justification for annually cutting off bison’s migrations within that larger ecosystem. Treaty law will prevail over Montana’s bison intolerance.