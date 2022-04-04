Tom Winter: Another handout to the oil oligarchs

BP's stake in Russia's Rosneft was $14 billion. Shell held $3 billion in Russian assets. Exxon held over $4 billion. Before they succumbed to international pressure to divest, they eagerly consorted with oligarchs and the war criminal Vladimir Putin, used him to increase profits, and undermined Ukrainian democracy in the process. Now their corrupt GOP lackeys want us — the American taxpayer — to cover Big Oil’s losses while they hold us hostage at the gas pump.

The rockets lobbed at Ukrainian civilians cost money. That money came from the multinational oil and gas companies. They funded Putin until the world made them divest from Russia. That same corruption that infects Russia and that defenders of democracy in Ukraine sought to root out from their government now has its sights back on us. They turn once again to the Republican Party — who like always — will do whatever bidding oligarchs require. They want our money to cover their losses from their corrupt Russian investments in the name of “energy independence.”

My GOP opponent for Congress, scandal-ridden Ryan Zinke, said the quiet part out loud when meeting with big oil lobbyists back in 2018: “Our government should work for you." But our government should work for Americans — not multinational corporations. The interests of Shell, of Exxon, of Saudi Aramco are in direct opposition to the interests of the American people.

If we really want to talk about energy independence, Montana has already shown the country the model: investments in renewable energy. Over half of our Montana energy production is renewable. We export over half of our total energy produced to the entire region. Montana renewables power the West.

Even with corruption and subsidies for fossil fuels, the free market would rather invest in more efficient and affordable energy production like wind, solar, and hydro. Out of half a dozen new energy projects in Montana all but one of them are wind and solar. Energy independence means not relying on big oil, their investments in Russia, or their manipulation of our politics. It means relying on Montana.

For decades our state has relied on fossil fuel extraction. Montana coal production hasn’t been declining due to radical leftists, but the free market. It’s being replaced by safer, cleaner renewable energy. The latest governmental energy report says it all, “Montana has substantial renewable energy resources…(and) some of the best utility-scale wind power potential in the nation.”

When policy makers bemoan untapped oil wells in Texas, or un-fracked gas deposits in Colorado, they should really be talking about Montana’s untapped wind and solar. They are resources of strategic importance for the nation's security and prosperity. Democrats must steal the language of the extractive industry in support of renewable energy and we must call out Republicans who support Putin and his big-oil patrons against our national security and independence.

The truth is that America can harness Montana's wind and solar potential without ruining our environment, we can be an international model for 21st century resource extraction: Clean, renewable, and with lasting enrichment of the communities on the ground. Montanans hold a resource that could lead the nation out of dependence on oil that funds war and ruins our atmosphere, and of fracked gas that poisons water and defiles the landscape.

With the right policies, with the next generation of politicians that aren't bought by big oil, we can bring prosperity to Montana by utilizing the resources of our beautiful home for the greater good of the country. The only thing stopping us is the wholesale purchase of our government by private industry.

America could lead the world in renewable energy if we had the political will to root out rampant corruption in our government, the same corruption we see in oligarchies across the world. President Biden’s stalled Build Back Better (BBB) legislation invests $555 billion in clean energy — it is our last best chance to save our country and my generation’s future.

Our current path is unsustainable, it is immoral, it harms the land and people — and it enriches violent oligarchs across the world. Soon, my generation will tire of corrupt politicians, of a government sold to private industry. Let's hope there's still something left to save.

Tom Winter is a former Montana state legislator (House District 96). He is now based in Polson working in telecommunications to bring broadband to underserved rural and native communities.

