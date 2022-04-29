Tom Towe: The most important freedom is the right to vote

Republicans want to restrict citizens’ right to vote. See the guest opinion in the Friday, April 15 Montana Standard. Fifty Seven Montana Republican Legislators complained about Judge Mike Moses’ recent decision placing four Republican bills on hold until a full hearing can be held and the case fully decided.

Over 400 bills were introduced by Republicans in 49 States in 2021 attempting to restrict voters’ rights. In addition Republicans are opposing the John R. Lewis Bill (HR 4) introduced in Congress, which attempts to reinstate the 1965 Act that requires federal supervision over voting in States where there is a real danger that Blacks and other minorities are being restricted in exercising their right to vote. Republican Senators won’t even allow it to be debated on the Senate floor. Lets face it; many Republicans don’t want everyone to vote.

In 1964, Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Earl Warren, said, “The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society.” Reynolds v. Sims, 377 U.S. 533, 555 (1964). Indeed the right to vote is mentioned directly or indirectly 8 separate times in the U.S. Constitution as Amended. In 4 separate places, it states that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged." It has been called the most important right of all.

The 57 Republican Legislators make two arguments to justify their four bills to restrict voting rights. First, the Legislature has the right to provide the manner and procedure of voting in Montana. That is true. They do not, however, have the right to limit or “abridge” the right to vote that is granted to every Montana citizen. Article II, Section 13, Montana Constitution. The final determination of whether these bills unconstitutionally limit or “abridge” the right to vote is not in the hands of the Legislature. It is in the hands of the Courts who must interpret the Constitution.

The main complaint of the 57 Republican Legislators is that Judge Mike Moses is exercising the Court’s right and obligation to make that decision. Let Mike Moses do his job.

Second, these Republicans say these limitations on the right to vote “are entirely reasonable.” That is exactly what the Southern law makers said when they passed poll tax laws and requirements of a civics test during the Jim Crow era in the South. They were intended to, and did, prevent most Blacks from voting. These kinds of limitations are never reasonable.

For example, HB 176 prevents same day registration which means low income Native Americans may have to drive many miles to town twice, once to register and once the next day to cast a vote. That is probably at least $30 which is about three times higher than the poll tax requirements used to be. The poll tax was made unconstitutional in 1964 by the 24th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Similarly, HB 530 prevents anyone asking for a personal benefit, such as gas money, for delivering his or her ballot to the Elections Office, which could also be a $30 expense. HB 169 prohibits the use of student ID’s which may make it more difficult for young people to come up with a picture ID or utility bill that shows their address.

Lets face the facts. These 57 Republican Legislators, and many more Republicans as well, really want to prevent as many poor people, minorities, working people, and elderly from voting as they can. It is undemocratic. It is unconstitutional. And it is wrong. I can’t understand why thinking people really want to discourage people from voting if they believe in democracy.

Fraud is not currently an issue or concern. As a legislator, I was often told, particularly by Republicans, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

One more thing. Not only do these 57 Republicans want to prevent the Courts, Judge Mike Moses in this case, from doing their job, namely, deciding whether the Legislature has gone too far. But they spend 2/3rd of their long article commenting on the personal life of the Judge, including that he has made political contributions to Democrats and was appointed by a Democratic Governor. They claim he is an “activist” judge. An “activist” judge is nothing but a judge whose decisions the speaker does not like. If you want proof of this, simply read the Supreme Court case of Bush v. Gore, 531 U.S. 98 (2000) in which the justices most closely associated with Republicans out voted the justices most closely associated with Democrats by a margin of 5-4, thus resulting in the selection of George W. Bush to be President of the United States.

Be a proud American. Support both the U.S. and Montana Constitutions. Support measures which make it easier for all Americans to vote, not harder. Please oppose those bills which are intended to discourage some people from voting.

Billings attorney Tom Towe has served in both houses of the Montana Legislature and has chaired both the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board and the Montana Coal Board.

