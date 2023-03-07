The Montana Legislature has few responsibilities more important than providing for public education. Providing every student with a quality education is essential to ensuring that our citizens have the knowledge and the skills necessary to fully achieve their potential and lead happy and productive lives.

Yet our Republican representatives and Gov. Greg Gianforte have lost sight of this obligation. Instead of addressing the fundamental challenges confronting all our public schools — especially around beginning teacher salaries and housing — the governor and his legislative team are far more focused on providing enormous tax breaks to our wealthiest taxpayers by giving them tax credits that will benefit only a handful of private and public schools, almost exclusively located in our cities.

Two years ago, Republicans passed legislation granting $2 million in annual tax credits to individuals donating to private school scholarships and another $2 million in credits for contributions to “innovative educational programs” at public schools. Not surprisingly, these credits have been snapped up by wealthy Montanans. In 2023, just seven individuals donated $895,500 to the high school at Big Sky, one of Montana's affluent school districts, thus dramatically reducing their Montana income tax liability. Similarly, five individuals claimed tax credits of $986,340 to Central High, a Catholic high school in Butte. Under the statute, these tax credits can be spread over three tax years, likely zeroing out state taxes over this period for some of our wealthiest citizens.

Despite the hard evidence that this tax haven benefits only the wealthiest school districts and urban private and religious schools, Republicans in the 2023 Legislature are now moving ahead with legislation that will dramatically expand the amount of tax credits available. Under HB 408, which passed the Montana House on a party-line vote, the tax credit pool would be expanded to $5 million a year for both private school scholarships and public-school innovation programs, with a provision that would allow the pool of credits to grow 20 percent annually in succeeding years. The fiscal note for HB 408 shows this would rob the general fund of at least $10 million in tax revenue per biennium.

One of the great puzzles of the Republican tax credit giveaway is the support being provided by rural Republican legislators. Quite simply, there are virtually no private or religious schools in our rural counties, so no scholarship funding will come their way. There are also few wealthy donors living in rural Montana who are donating to public schools. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, tax credits are going to donors giving to big or wealthy school districts like Missoula, Great Falls or Big Sky, with almost no money going to rural public schools like those in Malta, Circle or Ekalaka.

Rather than basing programs to improve educational funding on the whims of the wealthy, state education funding should be equally distributed to benefit all of our Montana students or as a response to critical funding needs. There are teacher shortages all across Montana, and while our colleges and universities are graduating enough educators to staff our schools, they are leaving Montana for better wages, greater support services and better access to affordable housing. Ensuring the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes and budgeting these revenues to Montana schools is by far the better, fairer policy choice.

HB 408 is now in the Montana Senate. Montanans should call on their senators to defeat this bill that so poorly serves the needs of Montana students.