There’s been a handful of constitutional proposals to alter last year’s Montana redistricting product and process. Most were quite narrow — and rightfully dismissed. My suggestion is a bit larger and more significant for our beloved Treasure State’s version of democracy. ChatGPT, the Artificial Intelligence researcher, shows us five deficiencies in our state’s system: Gerrymandering, partisan bias, transparency, inadequate public input and disregard for communities of interest.

First, this observer’s backdrop on the goings-on whilst the commission was deliberating. Dismay lay mostly in the net-net of 92 safe House seats. This is the real travesty for Montana’s democracy. In the face of a 38% independent electorate, all but eight seats predisposed to the two “major” parties.

As most people know, equal in population is the primary beacon for mapping; unfortunately the commission’s criterion for allowable/standard deviation was abandoned at the very end. Still, they couldn’t find their way to fashion a more meaningful competitiveness; an earlier, so-called “metric” made the situation worse: 17 competitive districts went down to eight.

The commission’s end-product maps are reasonably fair to both parties but not to our nonpartisan, independent and bipartisan voters. The hidden mantra seemed to be not to lose market-share — at all costs. How does one “represent” all Montanans without middle ground constituents or swing voters getting their share! There’s still 62 districts that are too Republican and 29 too Democrat. I.e., more extreme than ever and less responsive to broader constituent concern: enshrined for more message bills, gridlock and extremes in our electoral future.

The spectacle of incumbents testifying ad-nauseam may also leave the litigation door open. Yes, ample hearings and opportunity to comment but the players were using four different numbering systems! Much testimony got muddled and comparatives obfuscated at a critical juncture.

Perhaps parties should be removed altogether or at least diluted some. Make commissioner appointments from nonpartisan corners. To be sure, partisan dominance has now proved itself to be an undue influence and ineffective steward of such a foundational activity.

The commission appointees didn’t even try to, God-forbid, do right by democracy with this once-a-decade opportunity. Some outstanding journalistic analysis put real constructive concepts out for our consideration. Summarily dismissed were things like the following: bipartisan gerrymandering, systemic imbalance (54% of votes, somehow, garner 59 legislative seats, etc.), swingable districts by addressing the 62 too Republican and 29 too Democratic areas, beginning consensus.

Dividing counties, municipalities, etc. is also only a nominal occurrence. And commissioners bent over backward there. Rurals rightfully got their 38% share of the House allocation. Spoke and wheel is standard practice nationwide; suburbanization, as most of us know, is a common phenomenom. Just a function of math, simple population growth/decline.

Overuse of elections data was not at issue but underuse was. As the commission wound down, 50 unopposed legislative elections took place in November. Every place one turned at the Capitol in recent weeks there was a legislator with a direct line from primary to state office! They never “represent” as well as the ones who did, indeed, have competition at the ballot. Experts would call our new apportionment a “status quo” design. Civic enthusiasts feel it’s more “business as usual.” Add to it 10 Republican families double-dipping and you’re at 60 or 70 “gimmes” or defaults. Admitted excellence/institutional memory in some corners but then two with the exact same address represent two different House districts! Doesn't pass the smell test! Who’s minding the store? Which party gave us THAT?

Yes, people still get to vote. Unfortunately it’s voting through or around predispositions.

Sorry to say it but, Montana redistricting has become just a party-game. Nonpartisans, newcomers, fair mindeds and our beloved rugged individualists seemingly are expected to butt out.

Democracy lost this cycle — with the next decade’s elections sure to produce fewer candidates, fewer issues, fewer debates, fewer centrists and less feedback or broader accountability to community needs. And that's these major parties' job. If the two can’t/won’t/don’t fill a ballot with candidates what good are they? This is where redistricting reform should be directed. By accident or intention the process is not instilling confidence in the state’s political leadership nor our underlying election system/process.

Our voice on myriad issues has been and will continue to be hornswoggled. Enough, already!