To promote economic recovery, Montana needs regulatory relief

Montana is often referred to as the “last best place,” but by one measure it’s the second-worst place in the Mountain West in terms of harmful regulations and red tape.

That’s according to new research from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which shows that, on a population-adjusted basis, Montana has the second-most regulatory restrictions among its regional neighbors, trailing only Wyoming and well ahead of Colorado, Idaho and Utah.

As of this year, Montana’s regulatory code has grown to over 4.7 million words and includes just under 60,000 regulatory restrictions, as measured by words like “shall,” “must” and “required” in the state’s rulebook. It would take a typical person about six-and-a-half weeks to read every rule in Montana’s administrative code, assuming 40 hours per week at a normal pace of reading.

Federal rules also burden Montana’s economy, with industries in Montana subject to about 30% more federal regulation than industries across the nation as a whole are.