When my military duty ended due to injuries, I knew I wanted to forge a new life for my wife and our children.

My wife, Carmen, also a combat veteran, and I knew our new mission for our family was to instill the value of hard work in our children and continue to serve our nation and community through mission-oriented business.

After completing hundreds of missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and the Pacific, we decided Montana was going to be our home and it has been for the last decade.

My story is common here. Montana is home to a large veteran population, one of the largest in America, all looking to continue their life of service in the last best place.

Recently, the Montana Legislature moved to consider a significant tax cut on retirement income for military veterans. This bill would lessen the tax burden on our military families during a time when we are seeing record-high inflation and increasingly high housing costs.

It is far too common these days to see veterans forced to choose between filling up their gas tank or paying their heating bill. With many retired veterans living on a fixed income, this has forced some families out of state.

We are the greatest country in the world, and our veterans should be treated with dignity, respect and a fair tax environment. They do not need charity or handouts, but they should not be penalized by an outdated tax code.

Dozens of other states provide tax relief to military retirement pay. It’s high time for Montana to catch up so we can retain this talented and motivated workforce. This tax cut will make Montana’s business environment more competitive and enticing to veterans nationwide.

As our communities struggle to hire policemen, firefighters and first responders, we have a ready-made workforce to fill those roles; America’s former warfighters.

As a business owner who puts a true focus on hiring fellow veterans, I know finding a workforce can be a challenge. Montana business owners want to grow their businesses, and attracting veterans to our state with a tax-friendly system will help to accelerate the growth of our Montana workforce.

I know this legislation can help the almost 100,000 veterans who live in Montana as well as our businesses and communities who need talented workers.

Gov. Greg Gianforte is ready to sign this law to give our veterans the tax relief they deserve, and our legislative leaders in Helena need to know we support this legislation and our veteran community.

Let your elected officials know we want this bill passed and signed into law today.

This legislation is long overdue and would finally bring Montana’s veteran treatment in line with many other states. Montana has a proud military history. From the Devil’s Brigade to our nuclear deterrent, let’s carry on that legacy and take care of our veterans.