Thomas E. Towe: Protecting our democracy: General Mark Milley

One of the reasons former President Trump failed in his attempt to overthrow the Government of the United States on January 6, 2021, was because he did not have the military on board. However, most of the other factors in the despot’s playbook were, in fact, lined up for his support.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, in the Pentagon did not support Trump in this venture. On Oct. 30, 2020 — four days before the presidential election — he called General Li Zuocheng, his Chinese counterpart, and assured the General that the United States was not going to attack China. He made this call because intelligence indicated that China thought Trump would attack someone. By starting a war, a losing despot has a chance to regain the support of the people.

Then early on January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives and third in command after the Vice President, called Milley and said Trump is crazy and might invade Iran. General Milley told her to calm down. He said he had everything “under control.” There would not be an invasion of Iran.

Later that day, General Milley called General Li Zuocheng again. He told the Chinese General that Democracy is sometimes “a little sloppy,” but he should have no fear. There would not be any invasion of China. He made a similar call to his counterpart in Russia. He was afraid that Trump might “go rogue.” He feared both countries were so convinced Trump was about to start a world incident somewhere and China or Russia may decide to strike first. General Milley went one step further. He assured both of his counterparts that he would personally call them before any action would be taken by the U.S.

Significantly, the new Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, was never informed. Nor was President Trump. He made this assurance without the knowledge and consent of President Trump, his commander in chief. Such action is not only highly irregular but probably illegal. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida did, in fact, accuse Milley of treason; what if Trump was planning a surprise attack, he said. Senator Rubio called for Milley to be fired immediately.

Milley told the Select Committee that he also had concerns that Trump might stage a coup on January 6. But he said Trump could not do that without the army and “I will never let that happen.” Undoubtedly, President Trump knew Milley would not let him use the military to help rioters on January 6 and that is why he never asked him to.

Democracy in America is safer because of General Mark Milley. If the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs was a Trump lacky who would follow Trump’s directives without question — as all good soldiers are required to do, Trump may have succeeded. In a new book, The Divider, Peter Baker and Susan Glasser state that, at that very time Trump was in the process of “cleaning out” the military leaders and putting in his own loyalists. If the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs had been a Trump loyalist and Trump ordered the military to get to the capitol and intervene on the side of the rioters things most likely would have resulted differently. Yes, we were that close to losing our Democracy.

General Milley was not fired. He still is Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. He is my hero. He deserves a place in the “Profiles of Courage” along with the Senators heralded by John F. Kennedy in his book, Profiles of Courage.