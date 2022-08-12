Tenney Hammond: Thinking about something rarely thought about

I think about adult education all the time, but for me that is normal. I am the program coordinator of The Butte Literacy Program and that program is all about educating adults. In Butte-Silver Bow, roughly 3,400 people lack high school diplomas and suffer employment uncertainty, low incomes, and lack of benefits because of that. These Butte-Silver Bow folks are not alone. Presidents George Washington, Andrew Jackson, and Andrew Johnson took part in adult education, not learning to read until they were themselves adults. Nowadays, many famous people have earned high school equivalency diplomas, just like the ones our students earn. For example, Michael J. Fox didn’t get his high school diploma until he was 34, and Christian Slater enrolled in a GED preparation class to earn his diploma so his children would be proud of him. Eminem went so far as to say “I actually did go back to school and got my GED. Perhaps that doesn’t count, but I’m darn proud of it.” Eminem is absolutely right: going back to school for a high school equivalency diploma is something to be “darn proud” of. It takes a lot of courage and a lot of work to earn one.