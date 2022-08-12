Tenney Hammond: Thinking about something rarely thought about

I think about adult education all the time, but for me that is normal. I am the program coordinator of The Butte Literacy Program and that program is all about educating adults. In Butte-Silver Bow, roughly 3,400 people lack high school diplomas and suffer employment uncertainty, low incomes, and lack of benefits because of that. These Butte-Silver Bow folks are not alone. Presidents George Washington, Andrew Jackson, and Andrew Johnson took part in adult education, not learning to read until they were themselves adults. Nowadays, many famous people have earned high school equivalency diplomas, just like the ones our students earn. For example, Michael J. Fox didn’t get his high school diploma until he was 34, and Christian Slater enrolled in a GED preparation class to earn his diploma so his children would be proud of him. Eminem went so far as to say “I actually did go back to school and got my GED. Perhaps that doesn’t count, but I’m darn proud of it.” Eminem is absolutely right: going back to school for a high school equivalency diploma is something to be “darn proud” of. It takes a lot of courage and a lot of work to earn one.
People are also reading…
Currently, we have 29 students who have earned their high school diplomas. Fifteen of those graduates (over 50%!) have been accepted into post-high school technical, apprenticeship, or college programs, or the military. The testing success rate of our students is 97%. That amazing success rate is the direct result of our student- centered learning approach.
The Butte Literacy Program is now kicking off six weeks of FUNdRAISING. The Gianforte Family Foundation will match every dollar donated to our program up to $5,000 to support the adult education program. To donate, contact The Butte Literacy Program, PO Box 244, Butte MT 59703. We want people to think about Adult Literacy without being prompted, so tutors and Board Members of the Butte Literacy Program will always be glad to talk with you about adult education and the positive effects of adults earning their high school diplomas, not just for themselves but for the community. You can contact us via phone (723-7905) or email (buttelitteracy@gmail.com).
I know. This means adding adult education to your “think about list.” But thinking about it is rewarding. Even more rewarding is doing something to support it.