Monday, Jan. 16, was the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service for 2023. To me, one day of service is hardly enough to make a dent in all the ways each of us can help our community. There are so many things that need attention that it is hard to know what effort to join.

Personally, I want to spend my effort on an activity that is going to produce measurable and visible results. That is why I love working with the adults who enroll in the Butte Literacy Program. Most of them want to earn their high school diplomas so they can enroll in career-technical, apprenticeship or college programs or enlist in the military. I never tire of watching them move from anxious new students worrying about their lack of “knowledge” or “skills” to self-confident graduates in about six months, the average length of time students spend in our program. And I get to help them transition into starting that post-high school program.

Mother Teresa said, “I alone cannot change the world, but ... I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” I and the 10 other volunteer tutors with the Butte Literacy Program are making ripples. But like Oliver, we want more!

We want to make waves!

Unfortunately, we have a problem. We have too many students for us to be able to assign them a tutor in a timely fashion. We need more tutors.

Becoming a tutor with the Butte Literacy Program means joining a diverse group of people from every conceivable profession from education and surveying to law and construction. Our tutors are bright, energetic and interesting. They are avid readers, volunteers, gardeners, quilters, knitters, memoir writers, dog and cat lovers, and more. They are problem solvers, seeing each student they work with as a person with unique learning needs that require an individualized approach. Our tutors laugh a lot because learning is a happy activity. Magically, our students respond, forming close ties with their tutors.

As program coordinator, I train all new tutors on using our materials, and I provide support as each tutor gets started.

If you would like to help us turn ripples into waves in Butte, you can find out more about us at our website, butteliteracy.com or from our Facebook page, Butte Literacy. Or, best yet, call 406-723-7905 and talk with me about why becoming a tutor is an exciting and fulfilling way to spend your time.