Tammi Fisher: Supermajority eschews Montana values

The results of the 2022 election are in, and the red wave in Montana continues. Now, the Republicans have complete control — a supermajority — in the Montana House and Senate. With the ability to enact conservative policies across the board, the Republicans have been handed a great responsibility. With that responsibility comes accountability.

As the Republican legislators met to pick their leadership, Montanans assumed they would choose the most qualified folks for these critical positions. Folks with leadership skills and backgrounds reflect conservative and Montana values.

The problem with assumptions came to pass. The election of the two top legislative positions — Speaker of the House and Senate President — reflect more of the same terrible judgment from the MTGOP.

Matt Regier was elected Speaker of the House. Matt owns a sod farm, is not married and has no children. Those facts haven't dissuaded him from needling in on marital and parent-child relationships, most recently with his failed LR-131, which was duplicative of existing Montana law and harmed parental rights to care for terminally ill children. He was a member of the PAC "Doctors for a Healthy Montana," even though he's a sod farmer, not a doctor. And, of course, that PAC was not formed for any medical-related purpose; but they used the term "Doctors" to give their messaging credibility, even though their focus was on anything but healthcare. In a survey response, Regier reported that he "strongly believes" Public Schools in Montana are overfunded, and the Montana Constitution should be amended to ban abortion. He believes only heterosexuals should be able to adopt children, and that same-sex marriage should be banned. Regier seems to focus on social issues more than anything else, particularly the social problems with which he has zero familiarity.

Not to be outdone by the House, the Senate picked an even worse candidate for president: Jason Ellsworth. In May 2021, when he was Senate President Pro Tempore, Ellsworth was charged with three misdemeanors. A state trooper clocked Ellsworth's vehicle speeding in a construction zone at night. When pulled over, Ellsworth identified himself as a lawmaker. As we all know, there is no correlation between being a state legislator and speeding in a construction zone. Instead of taking his ticket as the rest of us do, Ellsworth did what anyone with zero respect for law enforcement does: threw his weight around and threatened the cop with his influence over her boss and the Attorney General. When the trooper demanded Ellsworth return to his vehicle, Ellsworth refused her commands. For his poor judgment, Ellsworth received a citation for obstructing a police officer. Sadly, this was not Ellsworth's first unethical use of his elected office to seek legislative immunity. He was also stopped another time and said he was late for an appointment with the governor that didn't exist.

In a pathetic twist of irony, one week after pleading guilty to his offenses, Gov. Greg Gianforte awarded Ellsworth as a "Montana ambassador;" a massive slap in the face to all law enforcement. Equally pathetic, the award comes as no surprise as the governor himself lied to law enforcement when he assaulted a reporter.

Ellsworth's stellar judgment doesn't end there. The Federal Trade Commission, through its joint law enforcement operation called "Tele-Phoney," cracked down on Ellsworth and his shady business practices in 2008. They sued him for misleading consumers about the monthly charges for their subscriptions to his magazine service.

Ellsworth settled with the government, agreeing to pay a $600,000 fine and agreeing: "that the facts as alleged…shall be taken as accurate without further proof". Ellsworth then failed to keep the promises in the settlement agreement and was held in contempt of court in 2014.

The MT GOP continues to circle the drain eschewing Republican and Montana values of character, integrity, following the rule of law, and backing the blue. Their judgment foretells a very grim future for our great state.