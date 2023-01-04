Tammi Fisher: John Dutton's Montana

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, my friend and I sauntered through downtown Kalispell and stopped for pedicures at a new nail shop. Ten years ago this nail shop likely would have been viewed as “too city” for quaint Kalispell, but now it’s a hopping joint. I am an avid people watcher, and in Kalispell it used to be that most of the people dressed like me on a weekend: flannel shirt, baseball hat and snow boots. It appears my fashion sense has gone the way of the buggy whip, as the patrons of the nail shop looked nothing like the Montana I know. Heavy Botox and filler, mixed with furry boots, name brand jackets and thousand-dollar purses filled the shop. Granted, most women my age have tried some Botox to eliminate the facial features of age our baseball caps don’t cover, but what I saw last Friday represented a new trend of limited facial expression and “poofy-ness” previously unseen in Kalispell. With clothing that matched the trend, it became clear that sleepy Kalispell has been awakened to an influx of folks who used to only populate the streets of Whitefish – and then, only in the winter for two weeks and two months in the summer. The proliferation of new folks to the valley might add some variety, but if my observations are accurate, we aren’t attracting run-of-the-mill middle-class folks anymore.