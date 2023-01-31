Tammi Fisher: Growing the racist swamp through nepotism

The incestuous swamp in the Montana Legislature continues to grow.

Recently, we had three legislators drop out of the Montana Legislature. One would rather take a motorcycle trip than participate in the cesspool that is the Montana Legislature. One was bullied out of her seat because she followed her conscience and the National Republican Platform principles. Finally, there's Doug Flament, who was forced to resign his seat due to unexpected health issues. House District 29 straddles Fergus and Petroleum counties, so the county commissioners of the two counties vote to replace the open seat.

Unlike the vote that ushered in Flament, the vote for his replacement was split, not unanimous. Why? Because Ed Butcher was one of the applicants. And Ed Butcher has a long, embarrassing history of racist rants and forced apologies. What’s worse? His own son, a Fergus County commissioner, voted for him.

Butcher has been in Montana politics for a long time. When he was in the Legislature, he was known for wreaking havoc upon Native American representatives with his racist slights:

2002: Sen. Ed Butcher … who drew fire during the 2001 Legislative session for saying reservations are "ghettos" where tribal members are held in "bondage," upped the ante by implying that many reservation Indians are lazy and would rather draw welfare checks than work. “They’re unwilling or incapable of working like normal outside people do.”

2004: Sen. Ed Butcher issued a written apology for derogatory comments he made last week about special education students and racial minorities. ... When initially contacted about the remarks Tuesday, Butcher refused to apologize. At last week's meeting, Butcher said "vegetables," or seriously disabled children, should be removed from the traditional school setting and relocated in regional hub schools that can better meet their needs. Butcher said: "Montana teachers who leave the state for better-paying jobs elsewhere have to deal with groups of Hispanic, Asian and black gangs that are terrorizing schools."

2007: Rep. Ed Butcher … characterized supporters of increased funding for an American Indian education program as "semi-literate." … Butcher … wrote that the program was misguided and was being "propelled by the 'politically correct' crowd of semiliterate proponents." He also wrote in his response he had been "astonished at the naivety of our educational community in buying into this 'Indian education project.'" He wrote that an accurate picture of historic Indian culture was not possible because Indians were a "hunter/gather peoples who would have had a limited vocabulary … and relied upon sign-language for much of their communication."

2007: Butcher…was forced to apologize Friday on the House floor after referring to an American Indian lawmaker as "chief" and asking if the committee chairman's gavel wielded by Butcher constituted a "war club."…Butcher said he has an extra-large gavel and turned to Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Rocky Boy, a member of the committee, and asked him if the gavel could be a "war club." Then, shortly before the meeting was to start, but while Windy Boy was not present, Butcher said the meeting couldn't begin because he was waiting on "Chief Windy Boy."

August 2022: Butcher remarked American Indian legislators always “vote for welfare” and … most legislators from reservations are “unintelligent”. "I won't mention the other names that are room-temperature IQs," he said. "The reservation doesn't necessarily always send their best and brightest."

And now Butcher will join the other racist legislators like the Speaker of the House’s daddy, Keith Regier, who believes (without consulting those affected) that Indian reservations should be eradicated. But let’s not forget: Butcher got the seat by way of his county commissioner son voting for him. Ross Butcher has recused himself before when his daddy’s policies have been presented to the county commission, but not this time. Even if Baby Butcher cleared his vote through the county attorney, the appearance of impropriety blazes like the sun, perpetuating the incestuous and increasingly racist Montana political swamp propagated by the new Montana GOP.